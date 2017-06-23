Garth Brooks to headline Mercedes-Benz Stadium's first concert

One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over dirt bike.
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.
As a record-breaking heat wave grips Britain, some teenage boys are protesting their school's "no shorts" policy by donning skirts instead.
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an "evasive action," that's probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.
