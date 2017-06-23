Garth Brooks to headline Mercedes-Benz Stadium's first concert

Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

The first concert takes place on Thursday, October 12.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he wanted to make the stadium a first-class concert venue, in addition to the home of the Falcons and Atlanta United.

