Police searching for brazen thief targeting iPhone 7 plus phones

The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.

Police say the suspect walked into a T-Mobile store on Pleasant Hill Road, demanding the manager only fill his backpack with iPhone 7 plus phones and just three days later, did the same at an AT&T store in a shopping center a short distance away.

"He pretty much he did the exact same thing at both AT&T and T-Mobile store asking for the same exact phone," said Ted Sadowski with the Duluth Police Department.

As the suspect was walking out of the store, he tried covering his face with a red bandana but the cameras captured a still shot of his face.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid to late 20's with a slender build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing dark jogging pants with vertical white stripes, carrying a black backpack with orange trim.

He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Duluth Police are informing other cell phone stores to be on the lookout for the man and make sure their surveillance systems are working.

