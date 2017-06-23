Police searching for brazen thief targeting iPhone 7 plus phones

The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A teenager accused of shooting two men to death who were trying to sell him a dirt bike in Walton County is in court Thursday.More >
A teenager accused of shooting two men to death who were trying to sell him a dirt bike in Walton County is in court Thursday.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on what punishment fellow commissioner Tommy Hunter will face after calling Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig".More >
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on what punishment fellow commissioner Tommy Hunter will face after calling Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig".More >
There was a bizarre attempted burglary in Gwinnett County as Lawrenceville police said a man used a piece of construction equipment to try to break into a gun shop.More >
There was a bizarre attempted burglary in Gwinnett County as Lawrenceville police said a man used a piece of construction equipment to try to break into a gun shop.More >
Atlanta's Music Midtown officially announces their 2017 lineup.More >
Atlanta's Music Midtown officially announces their 2017 lineup.More >
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over dirt bike.More >
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over a dirt bike.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
As a record-breaking heat wave grips Britain, some teenage boys are protesting their school's "no shorts" policy by donning skirts instead.More >
As a record-breaking heat wave grips Britain, some teenage boys are protesting their school's "no shorts" policy by donning skirts instead.More >
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an “evasive action,” that’s probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.More >
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an “evasive action,” that’s probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >