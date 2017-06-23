Universities prepare as campus carry law goes into effect

Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.

The campus carry law goes into effect on July 1 and it allows anyone with a concealed carry permit to bring a firearm onto campus but only in specific and limited areas. Police talked to faculty members and staff at Kennesaw State University about what they can expect after holding similar meetings at Georgia Tech.

The University System of Georgia, which includes the University of Georgia, Georgia State University and other schools released it's guidelines when the law was passed in May.

Handguns will be allowed on campuses but they have to be at least partially concealed underneath clothing. Campuses will not provide gun storage facilities of signs for concealed-carry permit holders. However, weapons will be allowed during tailgates and only law enforcement and post certified officers can enforce the law.

It was an updated bill from the previous HB 589, which didn't go far enough to prohibit firearms in "sensitive places," according to the governor's office, including preschools, disciplinary hearings, and faculty and administrative offices.

As a result, the previous bill was vetoed by Governor Nathan Deal.

Campus police say their jobs will be more difficult under the law.

It does do some things to reduce the number of places guns are allowed. No one, including weapons carry license holders, can carry a concealed weapon in the following areas of college campuses:

Buildings or property used for athletic sporting events.

Student housing, including but not limited to dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses.

Any preschool or childcare space.

Any room or space being used for classes related to a college and career academy or other specialized schools.

Any room or space used for classes in which high school students are enrolled through a dual enrollment program, including, but not limited to, classes related to the “Move on When Ready Act.”

Any faculty, staff, or administrative offices, and rooms where disciplinary proceedings are conducted.

