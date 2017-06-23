Universities prepare as campus carry law goes into effect

Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning.
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over dirt bike.
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an "evasive action," that's probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.
