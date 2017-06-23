Tough day for driver's education student in Duluth

A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.

The Duluth Police Department posted a photo of the damage on their department Facebook page with the caption, "Not a good day when you're learning to drive and drive into a building."

The Facebook post received several comments from concerned parents with a warning to their children.

It is unclear which building the student driver smashed into.

