Man critically injured after being shot in the head

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.

The shooting happened 4:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Candler Road.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

