Bond hearing held for man accused in drowning of adopted son

A bond hearing is being held Friday for a man charged in the death of his 10 year-old adopted son.

Leon Williams Sr. is facing child cruelty charges after his son drowned on April 28.

Police say Williams began performing CPR after finding his adopted son, Kentae Williams, unresponsive.

Kentae later died at the hospital.

A witness told police she overheard Williams telling his son earlier in the day that "You are going to die tonight".

The bond hearing began at 9 a.m.

