No biological threat in suspicious letters sent to Karen Handel, news outlets

The Georgia Department of Public Health has determined that the white powder sent to Karen Handel, several of her neighbors and various media outlets tested negative for any kind of biological threat agent.

According to officials, five mailboxes in the Willow Springs subdivision near the Country Club of Roswell received envelopes, each with a white substance inside. They also received letters with vulgar and threatening statements. Two Atlanta media outlets also received similar envelopes.

FBI Special Agent Steve Emmett said agents intercepted several more letters that never reached their intended targets.

Additional testing was conducted at the Georgia Department of Public Health "out of an abundance of caution and per hazardous materials protocols," Emmett said.

Friday, the GDPH said in a press release that no biological threat was determined in the substance.

The letters had no sender information.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.