Man stabbed to death during home break-in

A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.

At 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a person shot call at a residence on Lake Horton Landing Drive off Brooks Wesley Road.

Police arrived to the home and found two homeowners, husband and wife; and the male homeowner with an apparent stab wound.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's wife told investigators that she awoke hearing a disturbance in another part of the home and saw three men near her husband, who was suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The suspects demanded jewelry from the homeowners, but it is not yet known if anything was taken from the home.

The suspects then fled in a grey Lexus they stole from the homeowners. The victim was able to contact 911 and shortly after, a Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy located the vehicle as it was traveling north on Highway 92.

The deputy pursued the vehicle along with officers from the Fayette County Police Department and was able to stop them at Jimmy Mayfield Boulevard. The men then fled on foot, but two were apprehended shortly thereafter. Another suspect remains on the run.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The names of the two arrested men and the suspect at large have also not yet been released.

We will update the story as we receive more information.

