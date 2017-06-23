List of fireworks shows by county

As we celebrate the nation's independence, here are a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows across counties in metro Atlanta.

Bartow County

Stars, Stripes and Fireworks in Cartersville, Dellinger Park, July 4 at 4 p.m.

Cherokee County

Ball Ground fireworks in the park, Calvin Farmer Park, July 2 at 9:45 p.m.

City of Canton 4th of July Celebration, Riverstone Shopping Center, July 4

Woodstock Parade and Freedomfest, July 4 at 10 a.m. to dusk

Cobb County

Star Spangled Spectacular, Campus Green at KSU: Kennesaw, July 1 at 8 p.m.

Acworth 4th of July Celebration, Cauble Park: Acworth, July 4 at 4 p.m.

4th of July at Historic Marietta Square: Marietta, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Powder Springs Independence Day, Town Square, July 4 at 7 p.m.

Coweta County

Fireworks show in Newnan, Veteran’s Memorial Park, July 4 at 9 a.m.

DeKalb County

4th of July Celebration, Avondale Estates, July 4 7:30 p.m.

4th of July Celebration in Keswick Park, Chamblee, July 4 5 p.m.

Dunwoody 4th of July, Front of U.S. Postal Office in Dunwoody Village, July 4 11:30 a.m.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park, US Highway 78 (Exit 8) July 2, 3, 4 10:30 a.m.

Douglas County

Douglasville 4th of July Fireworks, Arbor Place Mall, July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks Display in Villa Rica, Civic Center and Sports Complex, July 3 at 5 p.m.

Forsyth County

Fourth of July in Cumming, Cumming Fairgrounds, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Fulton County

Centennial Olympic Park, July 4

Sandy Springs Concourse Corporate Center, July 2 7:30 p.m.

Lake Burton, Burton Billy Goat Island, Johns Creek July 1 9:30 p.m.

Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, Roswell, July 4 5:30 p.m.

July 4th Festivities and Fireworks, Alpharetta, July 4 6 p.m.

Gwinnett County

July 4th Celebration, Lanier Island Parkway in Buford, July 2, 3, 4 at 10 a.m.

15th Annual Star Spangled Fourth, Mall of Georgia in Buford, July 4 at 5 p.m.

Duluth Celebrates America, Duluth Town Green, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Sparkle in the Park, Main Street in Lilburn, July 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Star Spangled Snellville, Towne Green, July 4

Red, White and BOOM, Historic downtown Norcross, July 3 at 3 p.m.

Henry County

4th of July in Stockbridge, Panola Mountain State Park, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Paulding County

Red, White and BOOM in Hiram, Olde Town, July 1 at 4 p.m.

