Men robbed at gunpoint after bogus iPhone sale in Gwinnett County

The Gwinnett County Police Department Robbery Unit is seeking tips in hopes of identifying suspects in an armed robbery.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 13 beside the Quick Trip on South Norcross Tucker Road in Tucker.

The victim told the responding officer that he arranged to purchase two iPhone 7's through the Offer Up app for $350 per phone. That's compared to the retail price of $649-969 for a new iPhone.

The men agreed to meet at the QT for the transaction. The victim brought his friend along. Once the victim and friend saw the suspect, the buyer asked to do the exchange inside for safety reasons. The two walked inside and spoke with one another when the suspect told the victim he did not believe he had the cash on him to make the purchase, and walked out of the store and met another male and woman.

The victim followed and showed him that he had cash and was prepared to make the purchase. That's when the other male pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, demanding all his possessions or he would shoot him.

The suspects took their wallets, cash and credit cards and fled through the walkway that connects to the Gwinnett Station Apartment Complex.

The assigned investigator was able to obtain surveillance images from inside the business with the following details:

Suspect #1: (seller, images included) black male, approximately 5 ft 6 inches, 145-150 lbs., white t-shirt, identified himself as “Lil J”

Suspect #2: black male, approximately 5 ft 10 inches to 6 ft, 170 lbs., low cut hair in a fade/Mohawk, blue shirt, black jeans

Suspect #3: Hispanic female, approximately 5 ft 5 inches, 160-170 lbs, light complexion, long dark hair, black shirt, blue jean shorts, pink purse

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or contact crime stoppers for an anonymous tip at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

Crime Stoppers Tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

