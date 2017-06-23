Men robbed at gunpoint after bogus iPhone sale in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on what punishment fellow commissioner Tommy Hunter will face after calling Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig".More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over dirt bike.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
While National Geographic describes the ant raft as an “evasive action,” that’s probably a more apt description of what a human should do when they see this flotilla of pain headed their way.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
