Marietta Police detective loses battle with cancer weeks after retirement

A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.

MPD Detective Alan Brooks lost a hard fought battle with cancer on June 16.

He had served the department in a number of capacities, including uniform patrol, critical response team, and a number of others before retiring as a detective.

Brooks, also known as Gentle Giant, was also a drill sergeant in the Army before joining the force in 1994.

Funeral services for Brooks will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Marietta.

