Police searching for man who shot, pistol-whipped victims

Clayton County Police are searching for man accused of shooting a victim multiple times and pistol-whipping another at a home on June 3.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. when the man entered a residence on Creekstone Way in Clayton County and assaulted the two victims inside.

One of the victims was shot multiple times and the other was pistol whipped.

The suspect was able to get away and is still on the loose. Police have released a sketch of the suspect as described by one of the victims.

Anyone who may have any information on this crime is asked to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.