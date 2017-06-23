Pet insurance: what you need to know - CBS46 News

Pet insurance: what you need to know

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Is pet insurance right for your dog?

Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side. Fortunately, Charlie did not need surgery, but if he had, it would have cost $7,000.

Harry looks at the costs, options and requirements of pet insurance.

