Tornado watch in effect for northwest Georgia until 9 p.m.

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
A tornado watch remains in effect for northwest Georgia until 9 p.m.

The watch does not include metro Atlanta, but does include the following locations in northwest Georgia:

  • Rome
  • Dalton
  • Calhoun

Showers and thunderstorms will move through north Georgia tonight and Saturday, with drier air moving in on Sunday through much of next week.

