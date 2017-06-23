Tornado watch in effect for northwest Georgia until 9 p.m.

A tornado watch remains in effect for northwest Georgia until 9 p.m.

Click here to watch live radar.

The watch does not include metro Atlanta, but does include the following locations in northwest Georgia:

Rome

Dalton

Calhoun

Showers and thunderstorms will move through north Georgia tonight and Saturday, with drier air moving in on Sunday through much of next week.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.