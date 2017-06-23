Fulton County Schools invites faith leaders to create partnerships at fifth annual faith summit

To forge partnerships between schools and the faith community, Fulton County Schools will host its fifth annual Faith Summit.

This free event will take place on Tuesday,June 27, at the Buckhead Church beginning at 10 a.m. Participants will learn ways to offer assistance and provide resources that benefit schools and places of worship.

In addition to continuing a critical conversation about how houses of worship can be supporters for schools, faith leaders will learn how their congregations can commit time or start service projects, such as creating food pantries, mentoring programs, or clothing drives for families in need. Breakout sessions organized by Learning Community will help pair faith houses with the schools in their geographic area so they can start a dialogue specific to their needs.



Registration begins at 9 a.m.

