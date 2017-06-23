Aggravated assault suspect taken into custody

On June 22, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit arrested Robert William Brown for Aggravated Assault.

19 year-old Brown allegedly discharged a semi-automatic handgun some 18 times at a woman on June 21.

The shooting took place in Stone Mountain,Georgia.

Police say he is an ex-boyfriend of the intended assault victim and that he went to Old Highgate Entry subdivision to fight with the victim.

When DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputies attempted to serve the warrant, Brown released two pit bulls.

One of the dogs attacked a Deputy and his K9 Deputy Partner. That dog was shot and died on the scene.

While Brown was being arrested he "head butted" a window of the transport vehicle, sustaining a minor head injury. He also caused a hole in the window.

County EMS transported brown to a hospital for treatment and following his release he was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

Because of the damage his "head butt" caused, brown received another charge of 1st Degree Felony Criminal Damage to Property.

