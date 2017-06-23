DeKalb County fined $294K for not reporting sewer spills

The Environmental Protection Agency took action against DeKalb County this week for problems associated with a number of sanitary sewer spills.More >
The Environmental Protection Agency took action against DeKalb County this week for problems associated with a number of sanitary sewer spills.More >
A bond hearing is being held Friday for a man charged in the death of his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
A bond hearing is being held Friday for a man charged in the death of his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.More >
Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Minnesota chapter is calling for an investigation into a police department after year-old dash cam footage of a traffic stop was recently released.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Minnesota chapter is calling for an investigation into a police department after year-old dash cam footage of a traffic stop was recently released.More >