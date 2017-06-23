DeKalb County fined $294K for not reporting sewer spills

The Environmental Protection Agency took action against DeKalb County this week for problems associated with a number of sanitary sewer spills.

Avril Bryant was stunned to learn about the spill in Decatur this week which dumped more than 36,000 gallons of waste into Shoal Creek.

“Oh my God,” Bryant said. “I feel kind of gypped. They’re not doing what they’re supposed to be doing. Not living up to their expectations which is kind of sad.”

CBS46 was first to learn that the Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to DeKalb County this week informing them that they will be fined $294,000 because they under-reported 48 sewage spills during the past five years.

Joe Arrington has lived in DeKalb county for more than 40-years and said something has to be done.

“Absolutely unbelievable, but I’m not surprised,” Arrington said. “The director of that department, the Water and Sewer Department you would think would be held responsible for it, but there’s been such a vast and rapid turnover none of those directors have lasted more than 2 years dating back 10 years.”

The county will have to pay half of the fine to the federal government in the next thirty days.

“Well I think it’s a condition that the people have got to wake up and do something about because most of us don’t get excited until it’s a crisis,” Arrington said.

CBS46 asked to speak with CEO Michael Thurmond about the issue for the past three days to no avail. That said, this is a problem the new administration has inherited.

