National 'Tunnel to Towers' Foundation honors 9/11 first responders

The National Tunnel to Towers Foundation is coming to Atlanta to honor the first responders, fire fighters and military heroes who risked their lives on September 11, 2001.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting a stair climb at The Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, June 24.

Participants will climb the 72 flights of stairs up to the Sun Dial Restaurant.

Among the promises made by Americans after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 were to pay homage to those who perished, and to never allow the pride, heroism, and resilience displayed by Americans in the aftermath to be forgotten.



We continue to urge Americans to honor our first responders, all who lost their lives on that fateful day, and those who have been catastrophically injured while fighting for the country. It’s imperative that we celebrate these heroes and honor their legacy forever.

The iconic stair climb represents the heroism, acts of courage and loss of life inside the stairwells of the individuals who put their lives at risk to save others on 9/11.

All proceeds will benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which builds specially adapted, custom designed smart homes for the nation's most catastrophically injured service members.

