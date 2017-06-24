'Free Dentistry Day' event hosted in Alpharetta

Residents in the Alpharetta community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Jones Bridge Dental Care on Saturday, June 24.

Jones Bridge Dental Care will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

Free Dentistry Day is dentistry from our hearts, and it's our mission to provide top-quality dental care for those members of our community who might not otherwise receive it. Most of us have never really been without access to dental care. We've never had to choose between our own care and our child's. We live in an area that has more dentists per capita than any other zip code in the country ... so we made a decision to help. We're not offering grand solutions and billion dollar schemes, but instead, simple things that work. Things like Free Dentistry Day.

The event will be held at Jones Bridge Dental Care in Alpharetta, Georgia, and they expect to serve more than 150 residents. The event will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.

