Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure held in Buckhead

It was a sea of pink in Buckhead Saturday morning as thousands of people ran, walked and even danced three miles in metro Atlanta’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

"My focus today is to wear the tutu showing that I’m confident in myself and this is a fight against cancer tutu," said Bob Roesch.

The Race for the Cure has all new meaning for Whitney O’Conner. The 30-year-old is fighting stage 3 breast cancer, having just been diagnosed in February.

"I have to do six treatments every three weeks and then I'm going to have a double mastectomy on August 1st, "she explained. "And then I have to take a pill for six months after that."

Her last treatment is next week. She said she’s responding well to them.

"It's almost all gone," she said of the cancer.

Everyone at Saturday's race, there for people like O'Connor, fighters, survivors and those who have passed from the disease.

Oneida Weeks told reporter Ashley Thompson that her mother fought breast cancer for 20 years on and off before she died.

"It was kind of up and down you know. We had good years and bad years."

So every year, she races for the cure, with her mom’s picture on her shirt.

According to Susan G. Komen Foundation, everyday in metro Atlanta seven people are diagnosed with breast cancer and everyday in metro Atlanta one person loses their life to the disease.

