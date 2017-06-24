Baxley Police seeking customers who assaulted restaurant owner and daughter

The second suspect, Nathaniel Eric Smith, is a medium height, heavy set black male who was wearing red shorts and a black color

Baxley Police are looking for two customers who assaulted a restaurant owner and her daughter.

The surveillance footage, released by the Baxley Police Department, shows the physical assault following the interaction inside the restaurant, which is believed to have initiated by the customers who were unhappy about an order.

The incident happened at a Qwik Chik restaurant on Thursday, June 22 at 3 p.m. (Note: The surveillance video was provided directly by the Baxley Police Department, and it appears the restaurant camera's time stamp at the top of the video is not correct.)

Officials say the situation escalated from verbal abuse to the owner being beat to the point where she was knocked to the ground.

After the female suspect stopped striking the owner, the two started to flee the scene when the owner's 15-year-old daughter exited the car to help her mother.

The male suspect then struck her, and proceeded to their vehicle.

Both suspects left in a Cadillac Escalade SUV, light creme-brown-tan in color.

The first suspect, identified as Latasha Smith, is a tall black female wearing an all black shirt, pants and hat. The second suspect, identified as Nathaniel Eric Smith, is a medium height, heavy set black male who was wearing red shorts and a black colored shirt.

The offenders left, traveling north on Highway 144.

The EMS unit was called to the scene where both the owner and her daughter received medical attention for their injuries they sustained during the incident.

If you have any information on who the suspects are, please contact the Baxley Police Department at 912-367-8305. (He also would like to caution anyone who might come into contact with them, to use caution as they have already demonstrated their ability and willingness to inflict bodily harm.)

