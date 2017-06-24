Man, woman wanted for distribution of meth and heroin

The Union County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating two suspects wanted for distribution of meth and heroin.

Officials executed several search warrants in Union County and a total of 37 subjects were taken into custody in less than twelve hours. More than 200 grams of meth was seized along with $16,000 in cash.

Michael Edwards Parker and Bridgette Banks eluded arrest and are wanted by authorities.

If anyone knows their whereabouts you can call the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division or Criminal Investigation Division 706/439/6066 or simply call 911. You will remain anonymous.

