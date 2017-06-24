Authorities: Deputy thrown over guardrail following collision

A Troup County Deputy is recovering after being thrown over a guardrail following a collision on I-85 northbound.

The incident occurred near mile marker 12, Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Deputy Stephanie Masuoka was talking with the driver of a wrecked pickup truck when a tractor trailer struck the back of the wrecked truck. Masuoka was knocked over a guardrail.

Masuoka and a pedestrian were transported to Columbus Medica Center where they are being treated for injuries.

