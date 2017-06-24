Citizen shoots suspect who flees scene of accident

A citizen accused of shooting a man who fled the scene of an accident in Covington has been arrested.

Marcus Allen Pitts was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Newton County Detention Center.

According to investigators, officers responded to the area of Church Street and Monticello Street in an attempt to locate a white SUV that was reported to be driving reckless.

Before officers could catch up with the SUV, it crashed into another vehicle at Pace Street and Highway 278.

After the crash, the driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle and ran away from the crash. The driver was later identified as Terence Lee Lennox.

Pitts was driving a truck when he followed Lennox and blocked him with his vehicle. He then fired a handgun at the suspect, striking him in the neck.

Lennox is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

