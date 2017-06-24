Officer buys driver car seat after issuing citation

One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.

Officials say Officer Leach conducted a traffic stop after spotting a child in a vehicle without a child seat. During the stop, the officer learned the driver did not have a seat for his youngest child.

Leach could have just given the driver a citation, but instead he offered the driver a chance to accompany him to Target to buy a car seat. Officer Leach helped the driver pick out the perfect seat and installed it.

Leach is one of the department's Car Seat Installation Techs.

