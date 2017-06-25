North Carolina teen missing for more than a year found in Georgia

A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.More >
Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
Marcus Allen Pitts was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Newton County Detention Center.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying human remains found near Interstate 85 in Banks County.More >
