One person dead following collision

One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on South Cobb Drive at Appleton Road and involved a car and a pickup truck.

Not many details have been provided to us at this time but we do have a team gathering more information.

Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.