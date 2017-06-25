Atlanta Dream Waive Hollivay, Kiesel

The Atlanta Dream announced today that the team has waived center Rachel Hollivay and guard Brianna Kiesel.

Hollivay, who was in her second season with the Dream, played in seven games and started one. The 6-4 center out of Rutgers averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. Kiesel, a 5-7 guard out of Pittsburgh, played in nine games in her first season Atlanta, averaging 1.6 points and 1.0 assists per game.

Veteran forward Sancho Lyttle, who is competing for Team Spain in the EuroBasket tournament, will return to the team this week. Lyttle has been temporarily suspended while playing overseas.