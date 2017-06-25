GSU Chief of Police arrested for DUI

The Chief of Police at Georgia State University was arrested for a DUI.

Chief Joe Spillane tells CBS46 he was stopped last weekend near the Fayette County Square for not maintaining a lane.

Spillane, who was also a former Deputy Chief with the Atlanta Police Department, said he's retained a lawyer and looks forward to his day in court.

According to the GSU website, Spillane retired from the City of Atlanta in November of 2016 and began his new position as the Chief of Police for Georgia State University.

