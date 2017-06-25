Son of former Atlanta Brave's player on life support

The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.

Urgent prayer request: Lift up my little brother please!! We need a miracle ?? — syds (@SydneyLockhart) June 21, 2017

According to several social media posts, the family initially thought Jason Lockhart's nose was broken and would need some stitches. When Jason was taken to a doctor's office, his nose began to bleed profusely and the medical staff could not get it to stop.

Jason was put on life support Friday and heavily sedated after numerous nose bleeds and attempts by doctors to get the bleeding to stop.

I don't think y'all understand how much of a champion this child is ?? pic.twitter.com/TaGn7XPFq5 — syds (@SydneyLockhart) June 21, 2017

Sunday, Jason's sister said the doctors decided to perform a endovascular embolization, which is "a live x-ray of all of his arteries, blood vessels, and veins." This process is done in order to find where the bleeding is coming from.

We are continuing to gather details. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.