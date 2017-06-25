Local program offers unconventional therapy to wounded warriors

A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
