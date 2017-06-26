2 dead, 1 injured in Canton triple shooting

Two people are dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting outside a home in Cherokee County late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. outside the home on Jefferson Circle in Canton. The area is in a subdivision just east of town, near McCanless Park.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting and police do not have any suspects in custody.

No identities have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton Police.

