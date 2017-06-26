One dead, another injured in separate SW Atlanta shootings

One person is dead and another is injured following separate shootings on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

The fatal shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in front of the Discount Food Mart on the 3200 block of MLK Jr. Drive. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim has not been identified and it is unclear if police have anyone in custody.

The other shooting happened just a short distance away at the Seven Courts apartments on the 2800 block of MLK Jr. Drive. No word on the condition of the victim or if police have any suspects in custody.

Police believe the shootings are related.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.