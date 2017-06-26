Missing teen with diminished mental capacity could be traveling through Georgia

A missing Florida teen that suffers from a diminished mental capacity is considered in danger and may be heading through Georgia.

According to the Palm Bay Police Department Facebook page, 19 year-old Victoria Stites has a lower mental capacity than her age, and is considered endangered.

She is believed to be traveling with a man she met on Facebook and could be heading to New York. She has been missing since Saturday.

Stites is around 5’7" tall and weighs about 135 to 140 lbs. She has blondish, brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black jeans.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call police.

