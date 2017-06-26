Group works to free woman trapped in flooded vehicle in Chick-fil-A parking lot

A group worked to free a woman trapped inside a vehicle that had been pushed into a ditch during a flash flood in Alabama.

The woman was parked at a Chick-fil-A location in Muscle Shoals when her vehicle became overwhelmed by flood waters and as many as 10 men came to her rescue.

The video, shot by Kaycee Karcher, has been viewed nearly 31,000 times.

