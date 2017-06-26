11 year-old girls struck in face, thigh by stray bullets

The two 11 year-old girls, along with two others were inside the home on Reynolds Street in Newnan at around 11:30 p.m. when someone fired shots into the living room and kitchen of the residence.

Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets while sitting inside their home in Coweta County on Sunday.

One of the young girls was struck in the right cheek by a stray bullet while the other was shot in the thigh. The two other girls inside the home were unharmed.

Both victims were transported to Children's Hospital of Atlanta-Egleston where both are listed in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.

