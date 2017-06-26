11 year-old girls struck in face, thigh by stray bullets

A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina has been found at a home in Duluth.More >
Two people are dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting outside a home in Cherokee County late Sunday night.More >
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.More >
Chief Joe Spillane tells CBS46 he was stopped last weekend near the Fayette County Square for not maintaining a lane.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
