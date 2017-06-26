Man claiming self defense arrested for murder

Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired call on Sunday, June 25 at 11:45 a.m.

When the first officers arrived on the scene, the victim Rayquann Deonte Jernigan, was found not breathing, with a single gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest and later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers were given information on the scene that the suspect, who was identified as Jalen Brown, was still inside the apartment complex.

Officers were able to make contact with the suspect inside, who told them he fired in self defense.

Detectives interviewed Brown and other witnesses and charged Brown with Murder.

The weapon used in the homicide was recovered on the scene.

Stay with CBS46 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.