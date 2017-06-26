What you need to know before you purchase 4th of July fireworks

The 4th of July holiday is upon us and CBS46 wants to make sure you're prepared before celebrating. Here is a list of what you need to know before purchasing and using fireworks.

Legal fireworks (information provided of georgia.gov):

Bottle Rockets

Sky Rockets

Roman Candles

Firecrackers

Sparklers

Smoke and Punk

Fountains

Missiles

Novelties

Crackle and Strobe

Parachutes

Wheels and Spinners

Sky Flyers

Display Shells

Aerial Items (Cakes)

Who can buy fireworks?

Any 18 and older can purchase legal fireworks. There are no laws stipulating the age of those who use fireworks. It is illegal to light fireworks under the influence of alcohol.

Legal times for using fireworks

Normal days: until 9 p.m.

4th of July: until midnight

Where NOT to light fireworks

It is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a:

Hospital

Nursing home

Prison

Nuclear power plant

Gas station or refinery

Keep this information in mind before celebrating and have a wonderful 4th of July!

