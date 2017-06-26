What you need to know before you purchase 4th of July fireworks - CBS46 News

What you need to know before you purchase 4th of July fireworks

The 4th of July holiday is upon us and CBS46 wants to make sure you're prepared before celebrating. Here is a list of what you need to know before purchasing and using fireworks.

Legal fireworks (information provided of georgia.gov):

  • Bottle Rockets
  • Sky Rockets
  • Roman Candles
  • Firecrackers
  • Sparklers  
  • Smoke and Punk  
  • Fountains  
  • Missiles
  • Novelties
  • Crackle and Strobe
  • Parachutes  
  • Wheels and Spinners
  • Sky Flyers
  • Display Shells
  • Aerial Items (Cakes)

Who can buy fireworks?

Any 18 and older can purchase legal fireworks. There are no laws stipulating the age of those who use fireworks. It is illegal to light fireworks under the influence of alcohol.

Legal times for using fireworks

  • Normal days: until 9 p.m.
  • 4th of July: until midnight

Where NOT to light fireworks

It is illegal to light fireworks within 100 yards of a:

  • Hospital
  • Nursing home
  • Prison
  • Nuclear power plant
  • Gas station or refinery

Keep this information in mind before celebrating and have a wonderful 4th of July!

