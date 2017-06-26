Hall County man on bond rearrested for possession of heroin, 17 guns

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a man found in possession of 17 firearms and a heroin.

At the time of the arrest, William Mark Gee, 48, of Murayville, was already on bond for possession of heroin from an arrest in February 2017.

Police arrested him without incident, and he's currently at the Hall County Jail.

