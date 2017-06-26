President Trump releases statement on Supreme Court travel ban decision

President Trump released a statement regarding the recent Supreme Court decision to allow the 90-day ban on travelers from six Muslim majority countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

President Trump released a statement regarding the recent Supreme Court decision to allow the 90-day ban on travelers from six Muslim majority countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

Read more: High Court reinstates Trump travel ban, will hear arguments

Here is his press statement, which was released on Monday, June 26:

Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security. It allows the travel suspension for the six terror-prone countries and the refugee suspension to become largely effective. As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm. I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive. My number one responsibility as Commander in Chief is to keep the American people safe. Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation's homeland. I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.

The Supreme Court made a unanimous decision on the issue.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.