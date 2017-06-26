DA calls on judge to reverse Tex McIver jailing relocation

Tex McIver has been transferred to a jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.

"If this was a murder suspect who was not an attorney," the district attorney Jackie Patterson said, "he would definitely be in the Fulton County Jail."

"It is no question that when you're in a small local jail like that you get better treatment than you would at the Fulton County jail because of the sheer number of inmates."

The jail in Alpharetta houses minimum security inmates.

The Fulton County jail houses minimum to maximum security inmates and the sheriff's office said that even though McIver was charged with murder, he was never placed on maximum security.

Other differences between the two facilities are that Fulton County's jail monitors inmate visits with a video-telephone system, whereas Alpharetta visits are not taped or recorded.

The DA's office said that this could be a potential way for McIver to influence witnesses.

Patterson said that even if McIver is getting special treatment, a judge does not have power over where the sheriff houses inmates, which means the judge's decision could set a precedent for other cases in the future.

Judge Robert McBurney is hearing both sides in the courthouse and is expected to rule on Monday, June 26.

