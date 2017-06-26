Police seek answers after triple shooting in Canton

Canton Police are investigating a triple shooting overnight that left two adult males dead and a third fighting for his life.

Police were called out to the scene off Jefferson Circle shortly before midnight Sunday.

"I thought it was fireworks at first," one neighbor said after hearing 15 gunshots. "It was a good neighborhood up until this."

Police have not identified the victims and have not yet made an arrest.

A motive was unclear as of early Monday.

"Right now it's a fluid investigation," Canton Police Chief Mark Mitchell said.

CBS46 is taking a closer look at crime statistics. Sunday's homicide is the first reported homicide of the year.

"I've been here 30 years," one neighbor said. When asked if she'd ever seen a crime similar to this, she responded, "nope, nothing."

CBS46 will continue to press police for updates.

