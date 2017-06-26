Better Call Harry follows disputed $3,500 deposit to court

We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
Is pet insurance right for your dog? Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side. Fortunately, Charlie did not need surgery. But if he had, it would have cost $7,000. Harry looks at the costs, options and requirements of pet insurance.More >
The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country.More >
How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.More >
Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service. The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area.More >
A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a year is home with her family in Charlotte, North Carolina, after FBI agents found her at a home near Duluth.More >
Two people are dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting outside a home in Cherokee County late Sunday night.More >
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
