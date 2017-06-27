No injuries after fire destroys Hall County home

No injuries were sustained after crews were called to battle a fire at a home in Hall County on Monday.

The fire ignited around 8 p.m. at the home on the 5400 block of Spinaker Lane near Lake Lanier.

Crews were forced to pull back from the scene after the 6,000 square foot structure began to collapse.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No one was hurt.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.