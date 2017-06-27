Karen Handel officially sworn in to Georgia's Sixth District

Karen Handel, the first Republican woman from the state of Georgia to be elected to Congress, has officially been sworn in.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan conducted the ceremony on Monday. Handel defeated Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff on June 20 in the special election that filled the seat vacated by Tom Price, who left to become Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The race to fill the seat was recognized as the most expensive House race in U.S. history with a price tag that exceeded $50 million.

Handel is the latest in a line of Republicans who have represented the district since 1979, beginning with Newt Gingrich, who would become House speaker.

Georgia's outcome follows similar results in Montana, Kansas and South Carolina, where Republicans won special House races by much narrower margins than they managed as recently as November.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.