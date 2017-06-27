Mattie's Call issued for missing Milton man

Police are searching for a Milton man diagnosed with severe dementia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

Needham Buford Graham, 90, was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday at the Chevron gas station on Highway 5 in Canton. He lives in the Crooked Creek subdivision in Milton.

He is described as a white man standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved turquoise colored shirt and tan shorts with loafers.

He is believed to be driving a maroon, 1998 Ford F-150 with the Georgia license tag of AHA1108.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

