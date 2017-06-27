Man convicted in six bank robberies sentenced to 25 years in prison

The sharp-dressed man convicted of robbing six banks during a spree throughout Cobb and Fulton counties will spend the next 25 years behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.

Kevin Ray Williamson, 52, of Marietta, pleaded guilty on February 10 to six counts of armed bank robbery and one count of using a firearm during commission of a crime. He was sentenced on Monday to spend the next 25 years in prison. He was arrested in October of 2016.

“The lengthy sentence handed down in federal court removes a violent serial offender from our streets. The details of the robberies committed by Mr. Williamson illustrate a total lack of regard for his victims, many of whom will, for many years, be dealing with the emotional trauma of having a gun pointed at them by an armed bank robber,” said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office.

His spree began in February of 2016 and continued until early September.

On February 4, 2016, Williamson entered a Fifth Third Bank located in Marietta, Georgia. Williamson is alleged to have pointed a handgun at a bank teller and demanded money from her cash drawer. Bank surveillance video captured the robbery and showed Williamson carrying a messenger/computer type bag in which the demanded U.S. currency was placed

On April 1, 2016, Williamson is alleged to have entered a Regions Bank in Marietta, Georgia, while armed with a handgun. Williamson approached the bank’s counter and pointed his handgun at the teller, opened his messenger bag and demanded cash. The teller complied with Williamson’s demands and handed cash to him.

On May 25, 2016, Williamson is alleged to have entered a BB&T Bank in Marietta, Georgia. Williamson approached a bank teller, displayed a black handgun, and demanded cash. The teller complied with the robber’s demands and gave cash to Williamson. This robbery was also captured on surveillance video.

On July 13, 2016, Williamson is alleged to have entered a PNC Bank in Marietta, Georgia. Bank surveillance images show that as in the other robberies, Williamson was carrying a messenger/computer type bag and approached a bank teller, opened the bag and pointed a black handgun. The teller complied with Williamson’s demands and gave him cash.

On August 22, 2016, Williamson is alleged to have entered Fidelity Bank located in Atlanta, Georgia. Inside the bank, the robber pointed a gun at a teller, stated that he was robbing the bank and demanded money. The teller complied and gave Williamson cash.

On September 8, 2016, Williamson is alleged to have entered Renasant Bank located in Johns Creek, Georgia. He displayed a handgun and demanded money from several drawers.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.