Did you know that Georgia is ranked as one of the top 10 most patriotic states?

Website WalletHub ranked the top 50 states and Georgia ranked among the highest. In fact, our state actually ranks number one overall in the number of military enlistees.

The website ranked the states in two categories, military engagement and civic engagement.

Here is a quick breakdown of what was considered for each category:

Military Engagement

Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Population Between 2010 & 2015

Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adult Population

Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adult Population

Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves

Civic Engagement

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Primary Elections

Volunteer Rate

Volunteer Hours per Resident

AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population

Frequency of Google Searches for American Flag (Note: This metric was adjusted for the total number of searches)

Civics Education Requirement

With that in mind, check out the top 10 most patriotic states in the U.S.

