Top 10 Most Patriotic States - CBS46 News

SLIDESHOW

Top 10 Most Patriotic States

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Did you know that Georgia is ranked as one of the top 10 most patriotic states? 

Website WalletHub ranked the top 50 states and Georgia ranked among the highest. In fact, our state actually ranks number one overall in the number of military enlistees.

The website ranked the states in two categories, military engagement and civic engagement.

Here is a quick breakdown of what was considered for each category:

Military Engagement 

  • Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Population Between 2010 & 2015 
  • Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adult Population
  • Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adult Population
  • Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves

Civic Engagement

  • Share of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election
  • Share of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Primary Elections
  • Volunteer Rate
  • Volunteer Hours per Resident
  • AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita
  • Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
  • Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population
  • Frequency of Google Searches for American Flag (Note: This metric was adjusted for the total number of searches)
  • Civics Education Requirement

With that in mind, check out the top 10 most patriotic states in the U.S.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46