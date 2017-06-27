VIDEO: Pedestrian dusts himself off, walks into bar after getting hit by bus

A surveillance camera captured the moment a pedestrian miraculously dusts himself off after being hit by an runaway double-decker bus.

A surveillance camera captured the moment a pedestrian walking along a street in southern England was hit by an runaway bus. He miraculously got up uninjured, dusted himself off, then walked into the nearest bar.

Reading, England is a large town known for its riverside restaurants, shops and town center.

The man, which local media identified as Simon Smith, said he's lucky to be alive after getting hit by the double-decker.

CCTV surveillance footage shows the moment the accident happened, as well as when nearby pedestrians--and what appears to be the driver--rushed to help.

A spokesman with the bus company said that they're currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.