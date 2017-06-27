Tips on enjoying the 4th of July holiday safely - CBS46 News

Tips on enjoying the 4th of July holiday safely

By WGCL Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Our nation's Independence Day is upon us and several people will be celebrating the holiday with fireworks. The Gwinnett County Fire Marshall's Office offers these tips on enjoying the holiday safely.

  • Purchase fireworks from a licensed and reputable vendor.
  • Read the directions carefully and inspect the device for any defects.
  • Keep a bucket of water, garden hose, and fire extinguisher close by.
  • Ignite fireworks outdoors in an open area away from buildings, vehicles, vegetation, or any other combustible material.
  • Ignite only one device at a time and use an ignition stick or fireplace lighter.
  • Always keep a safe distance between yourself and the device.
  • Remember to allow enough room for the proper functioning of fireworks.
  • Always ignite devices on a firm, flat surface.
  • Never give fireworks to a child and keep children away from any firework area.
  • Never attempt to fix or re-ignite a malfunctioning device. Instead, discard it safely by soaking it in a bucket of water.
  • Before going to bed at night, remember to inspect the area where fireworks were used.
  • Make sure that no smoldering fires, hot embers, or sparks are present from falling fireworks debris. Wet the area with a garden hose for added protection.
  • Store unused fireworks in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children or pets and away from open flames.
  • When discarding fireworks, remember to always soak them in a bucket of water for several hours before placing them in the trash.
  • Never attempt to make your own fireworks. 
  • Never handle fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol. 
  • Call 911 in case of emergency

